WATCH: Angy Mob Storms, Trashes CNN Headquarters

“Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer”
“CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence”
When Society think of Thugs’, they think of people of all colors
When Democrats think of Thugs’, They assume it’s a Black Person
😂
CNN under attack by liberal thugs pic.twitter.com/R6JxIqxSKF
— White Lines (@dondiego477) May 30, 2020
Phone died, biked home as chants of "Fuck CNN" from protesters grew from across the street from the CNN Center, its Atlanta headquarters. Here's the last video I took. pic.twitter.com/qQzG5QL4R7
— Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 30, 2020
>> @CNNValencia reporting from near the CNN Center in Atlanta: "This is terrible to witness." pic.twitter.com/x3GE8a5sf5
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 30, 2020
Glass getting broken outside the main entrance to CNN’s Atlanta headquarters; protesters cheer pic.twitter.com/EToiEj5Pom
— Fernando Alfonso III (@fernalfonso) May 29, 2020
CNN Headquarters in Atlanta being destroyed; massive police presence
— Breaking911 (@Breaking911) May 30, 2020
Listen to the insightful Thomas Paine Podcast Below --