WATCH: Andrew Pollack, Father Of Slain Parkland Student, Advocates For Metal Detectors, Single-Point Entry, And Armed Guards At Schools

Pollack also appeared on Fox News with Neil Cavuto, where he again advocated for school safety measures, saying: “When’s the country just gonna say listen, it’s enough? We need single point entries with metal detectors.”

He added: “After 9/11, we formed the TSA, we fixed it; there hasn’t been another hijacking since that event.”

Pollack went on to talk about legislation he’s advocating that would have trained and armed personnel (perhaps veterans and retired law enforcement) stationed in schools. READ MORE

On Friday, Andrew Pollack, whose daughter Meadow was killed in the Parkland shooting in February, appeared on CNN’s "Anderson Cooper 360" to discuss safe schools in the wake of the Texas shooting.

