WATCH: Andrew Pollack, Father Of Slain Parkland Student, Advocates For Metal Detectors, Single-Point Entry, And Armed Guards At Schools

Pollack also appeared on Fox News with Neil Cavuto, where he again advocated for school safety measures, saying: “When’s the country just gonna say listen, it’s enough? We need single point entries with metal detectors.”

Andrew Pollack, father of Parkland shooting victim: “When’s the country just going to say, ‘Listen it’s enough. We need single point entries with metal detectors.’ And none of this happens again in a school, ever.” #Cavuto pic.twitter.com/mzmSlYe9o6 — Fox News (@FoxNews) May 19, 2018

He added: “After 9/11, we formed the TSA, we fixed it; there hasn’t been another hijacking since that event.”

Pollack went on to talk about legislation he’s advocating that would have trained and armed personnel (perhaps veterans and retired law enforcement) stationed in schools. – READ MORE

