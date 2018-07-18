WATCH: Americans Love This British Lawmaker for Boldly Defending Trump Voters

Before Trump’s travel plans were nixed, members of the British Parliament debated on whether the government should welcome Trump to the country.

There were plenty of Parliament members who stated their opposition to Trump’s visit, but one Parliament member made a case that politicians in the U.K. and this country should consider.

Nigel Evans, a conservative member of Parliament, urged his fellow lawmakers to respect the fact that the American people elected Trump as their president.

Evans noted that as unpopular as Trump is, he holds a distinction over a number of career politicians.

“He’s going to go down in history as being roundly condemned for being the only politician to deliver on his promises,” Evans said. – READ MORE

During man-on-the-street interviews in London, Fox News commentator Sean Hannity had a hell of a time getting Brits to even explain what they were protesting.

“Hannity asked the protesters to list specific reasons why they were protesting Trump, a question that exposed the absurdity of the protests — and as Hannity said: ‘You can’t make this stuff up,’” summarized TheBlaze.

A quick look at some of the statements from the clueless hecklers reveals that many were joining the crowd with no real idea of what they believed or why they disliked the American president. – READ MORE

