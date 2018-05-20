WATCH: American Bishop Puts Jesus Front and Center at Royal Wedding

“The Power of Love” was the theme of Presiding Bishop Michael Bruce Curry’s address to Prince Harry and Meghan Markle during Saturday’s wedding ceremony at St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in the U.K.

As reported by Fox News, the Episcopal Bishop’s address focused on the prime example of love upheld by the church: that of Jesus Christ.

“One scholar said it this way: ‘Jesus had founded the most revolutionary movement in human history: a movement built on the unconditional love of God for the world and the mandate to live that love,’” the Bishop said, quoting Charles Marsh’s “The Beloved Community.”

“And in so doing, to change lives and the world itself! There’s a reason,” he added. “He didn’t sacrifice his life for himself. Or anything he could get out of it. He did it for others, for the other, for the good and well-being of others. That’s love.” – READ MORE

