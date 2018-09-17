WATCH: Alleged Looters in Wilmington Carry ‘Armloads of Goods’ out of Family Dollar Store

A Video Shows Individuals Enter A Wilmington, North Carolina, Family Dollar Store On September 15 And Carry Out “armloads Of Goods.”

EXCLUSIVE VIDEO: @WilmingtonPD has alerted for some looting happening in #Wilmington including at this Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts. We just passed by and shot some video pic.twitter.com/N9CtN7RVtv — Marta Dhanis (@MartaDhanis) September 15, 2018

Fox News reported that police were contacted about the looting and responded by saying, “We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts., unfortunately management has asked us not to intervene at this time.” – READ MORE

A South Carolina Business Is Warning Those Who Would Prey On Hurricane Victims That “looters Will Be Shot.”

CNN published a photos of Knuckleheads Bar & Grill in Mytle Beach. The exterior windows are covered in plywood and the plywood is emblazoned with large spray-painted letters that say, “looters will be shot.”

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster said that anyone who loots during Hurricane Florence will be shown "no mercy" by law enforcement. “This is gonna be a very trying period," he said at a Friday news conference. https://t.co/OaFtsqPYEh — CNN (@CNN) September 14, 2018

Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is also warning would-be looters that they will be shown “no mercy” if caught targeting businesses during Hurricane Florence. – READ MORE