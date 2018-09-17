    True Pundit

    Crime TV

    WATCH: Alleged Looters in Wilmington Carry ‘Armloads of Goods’ out of Family Dollar Store

    Posted on by
    Share:

    A Video Shows Individuals Enter A Wilmington, North Carolina, Family Dollar Store On September 15 And Carry Out “armloads Of Goods.”

    Fox News reported that police were contacted about the looting and responded by saying, “We are aware of the looting occurring at the Family Dollar Store at 13th & Greenfield Sts., unfortunately management has asked us not to intervene at this time.” – READ MORE

    A South Carolina Business Is Warning Those Who Would Prey On Hurricane Victims That “looters Will Be Shot.”

    CNN published a photos of Knuckleheads Bar & Grill in Mytle Beach. The exterior windows are covered in plywood and the plywood is emblazoned with large spray-painted letters that say, “looters will be shot.”

    Gov. Henry McMaster (R) is also warning would-be looters that they will be shown “no mercy” if caught targeting businesses during Hurricane Florence. – READ MORE

    Alleged Looters in Wilmington Carry 'Armloads of Goods' out of Family Dollar Store
    Alleged Looters in Wilmington Carry 'Armloads of Goods' out of Family Dollar Store

    Watch the video as alleged looters in Wilmington, North Carolina, take what they want from a Family Dollar store.

    Breitbart Breitbart
    FOLLOW US!
    Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
    Share: