WATCH: Alleged Antifa Protester Invades ‘March for Jesus’ Event, Tries to Block Road and Gets Hit by Truck

Several activists, who claimed to be a part of antifa, stormed an event called the “March for Jesus” on the Saturday before Christmas.

One claimed a flag with a cross on it was “a known white supremacistsymbol” and even said, “Their obsession with their holiday, their obsession with freedom of speech marks that they want to hurt people.”

One member of March for Jesus said over the loudspeaker, “This isn’t a funeral, this is a party for our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.” – READ MORE

