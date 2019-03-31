WATCH: Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez butchers the Constitution, American history while pushing Green New Deal

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.) butchered the Constitution Friday during an extended town hall discussion with MSNBC host Chris Hayes in which the freshman lawmaker fielded questions about the controversial “Green New Deal.”

Prompted by economics professor Mark Paul to list the lessons from Franklin Delano Roosevelt’s New Deal that could be recycled for postmodern America, Ocasio-Cortez suggested there is “a lot.”

“One, is that when we look into our history when our party was boldest time of the New Deal, the Great Society, the Civil Rights Act and so on we had and carried supermajorities in the House in the Senate we carried the presidency,” the New York Democrat explained.

“They had to amend the Constitution of the United States to make sure Roosevelt did not get re-elected,” she claimed.

However, the Constitution was not amended to prevent FDR from winning re-election. In fact, FDR was elected president four times. He died in April 1945, less than three months into his fourth term. – READ MORE