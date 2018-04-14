WATCH: Alan Dershowitz argues ‘Hollywood Access’ tape was recorded illegally

True Pundit

Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz discussed a “theory” Wednesday, one day after meeting with President Trump, about how the “Hollywood Access” tape was illegally recorded.

In that tape from 2005, which surfaced during the 2016 election, Trump could be heard talking with former “Today” show host Billy Bush on a bus, via hot mic, about groping women without their consent.

Dershowitz said during a panel on CNN that because California, where the exchange took place, is two-party consent state, the taping was illegal.

Host Anderson Cooper noted that they were wearing microphones, but Dershowitz dismissed that as being a disqualifier.

