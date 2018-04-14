Entertainment Politics TV
WATCH: Alan Dershowitz argues ‘Hollywood Access’ tape was recorded illegally
Famed lawyer Alan Dershowitz discussed a “theory” Wednesday, one day after meeting with President Trump, about how the “Hollywood Access” tape was illegally recorded.
Trump defender Alan Dershowitz: Much of the information seized by the FBI in Cohen raid shouldn’t be read by the FBI or anybody else https://t.co/qKcBA6HI55 pic.twitter.com/PcT548Fif9
— Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) April 12, 2018
In that tape from 2005, which surfaced during the 2016 election, Trump could be heard talking with former “Today” show host Billy Bush on a bus, via hot mic, about groping women without their consent.
Dershowitz said during a panel on CNN that because California, where the exchange took place, is two-party consent state, the taping was illegal.
Host Anderson Cooper noted that they were wearing microphones, but Dershowitz dismissed that as being a disqualifier.
