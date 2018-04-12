Politics Sports TV
WATCH: Alabama football players surround Trump in prayer after White House ceremony
A remarkable thing happened while the media was focused on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony: After a White House ceremony, several Alabama football players huddled around President Trump and prayed with him.
WBRC’s Christina Chamber captured the moment:
What a cool moment! .@AlabamaFTBL JK Scott asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff. Video below shows President Trump and Bama players praying after the Tide's @WhiteHouse visit! @WBRCnews @BarrettSallee pic.twitter.com/tE4hj4k38l
— ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) April 10, 2018
“What a cool moment!” Chambers tweeted on Tuesday.
Alabama punter JK Scott “asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff,” she reported. – READ MORE
