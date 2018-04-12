True Pundit

WATCH: Alabama football players surround Trump in prayer after White House ceremony

Posted on
A remarkable thing happened while the media was focused on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony: After a White House ceremony, several Alabama football players huddled around President Trump and prayed with him.

WBRC’s Christina Chamber captured the moment:

“What a cool moment!” Chambers tweeted on Tuesday.

Alabama punter JK Scott “asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff,” she reported. – READ MORE

