WATCH: Alabama football players surround Trump in prayer after White House ceremony

A remarkable thing happened while the media was focused on Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg’s Senate testimony: After a White House ceremony, several Alabama football players huddled around President Trump and prayed with him.

WBRC’s Christina Chamber captured the moment:

What a cool moment! .@AlabamaFTBL JK Scott asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff. Video below shows President Trump and Bama players praying after the Tide's @WhiteHouse visit! @WBRCnews @BarrettSallee pic.twitter.com/tE4hj4k38l — ChristinaWBRC (@ChristinaWBRC) April 10, 2018

“What a cool moment!” Chambers tweeted on Tuesday.

Alabama punter JK Scott “asked @POTUS if he could pray for him and his staff,” she reported. – READ MORE

