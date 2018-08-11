    True Pundit

    WATCH: Air Force Releases Incredible Video Of Sgt. John Chapman’s Final Heroic Moments That Earned Him The Medal Of Honor

    The U.S. Air Force has released video from a surveillance aircraft that shows the final heroic moments of Tech Sgt. John Chapman, who will receive the Medal of Honor posthumously for his bravery later this month from President Trump.

    The video was taken on March 4, 2002. “Chapman charged multiple machine-gun nests and engaged in hand-to-hand combat on the 10,000-foot peak known as Takur Ghar in Afghanistan during Operation Anaconda,” Task & Purpose reported on Friday- REDA MORE

    A meteor hit the earth and exploded with 2.1 kilotons of force last month, but the US Air Force has made no mention of the event.

    NASA’s Jet Propulsion Laboratory confirmed an object of unspecified size travelling at 24.4 kilometres per second struck earth in Greenland, just 43 kilometres north of an early missile warning Thule Air Base on the 25th of July, 2018.

    Director of the Nuclear Information Project for the Federation of American Scientists, Hans Kristensen, tweeted about the impact, but America’s Air Force has not reported the event.

    Mr. Kristensen argues it’s concerning there was no public warning from the US government about the incident.

    “Had it entered at a more perpendicular angle, it would have struck the earth with significantly greater force,” he writes on Business Insider.

    Mr Kristensen points to the example of the Chelyabinsk meteor, a 20-metre space rock that exploded in the air over Russia without warning on the 15th of February 2013. – READ MORE

