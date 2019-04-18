WATCH: AG Barr Embarrasses Reporter Who Asks If He’s Trying To ‘Protect’ Trump

On Thursday morning, Attorney General William Barr held a press conference discussing the release of Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

After Barr confirmed that “the special counsel found no evidence that any American, including anyone associated with the Trump campaign conspired or coordinated with the Russian government,” he took questions from the media.

A reporter from CBS News, Paula Reid, suggested to Barr that he has been partial and is “going out of his way” to “protect” and run interference for Trump.

"You cleared the president on obstruction, the president is fundraising off of your comments about spying, and, here, you have remarks that are quite generous to the president, including acknowledging his feelings and his emotions. What do you say to people on both sides of the aisle that you are trying to protect the president?" asked Reid.