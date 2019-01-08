WATCH: After Struggling With Policy Questions, Ocasio-Cortez Claims It’s Better to Be ‘Morally Right’ Than Factual

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during a much-maligned interview on Sunday night that people are too concerned with being “precisely” and “factually” accurate on issues, which led to widespread condemnation.

The 29-year-old bartender turned socialist politician made the remarks in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.”

Anderson Cooper presses socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez over her dishonesty and “fuzzy” math. She responds by saying people are too concerned about being “precisely” and “factually” correct about issues. pic.twitter.com/9UKDo0MDjb — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 7, 2019