 

WATCH: After Struggling With Policy Questions, Ocasio-Cortez Claims It’s Better to Be ‘Morally Right’ Than Factual

Socialist Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez said during a much-maligned interview on Sunday night that people are too concerned with being “precisely” and “factually” accurate on issues, which led to widespread condemnation.

The 29-year-old bartender turned socialist politician made the remarks in an interview with Anderson Cooper on CBS News’ 60 Minutes.”

“If people want to really blow up one figure here or one word there, I would argue that they’re missing the forest for the trees,” Ocasio-Cortez said after Cooper highlighted how The Washington Post has repeatedly called out her false claims. “I think that there’s a lot of people more concerned about being precisely, factually, and semantically correct than about being morally right.”- READ MORE

