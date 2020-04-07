WATCH: After Firey Dustup With Trump, ABC Reporter Jon Karl “Salutes” Fauci — Fauci then Gives Him “Good Job” Signal

The internet is going wild over a video clip from the end of President Trump’s daily Coronavirus briefing.

Before I explain that, let me give you the leadup.

“You’re a third-rate reporter. What you just said is a disgrace — you will never make it.” @realDonaldTrump I absolutely LOVED watching @jonkarl get DESTROYED in this presser🤣🔥#TrumpPressBriefing #EnemyOfThePeople pic.twitter.com/Rq9HJlgcSN — Femme Fatale (@RealBasedMAGA) April 6, 2020

During the briefing, President Trump got into a savage exchange with ABC’s Jon Karl. It was so epic, that many are calling it one of Trump’s biggest takedowns of a fake news reporter in a long while.

(1) Fauci intentionally positions himself to exit last. (2) ABC’s Jonathan Karl salutes Fauci. (3) Fauci returns gesture w/ ‘good job’ signal. Seems like Fauci & Karl were coordinating the antagonism toward @realDonaldTrump today. cc: @DonaldJTrumpJr @Scavino45 https://t.co/SiK243sgRE — TheLastRefuge (@TheLastRefuge2) April 7, 2020

President Trump referred to Karl as a “third rate reporter” and told him he’d never “make it.” – READ MORE

