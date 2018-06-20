Politics TV
WATCH: After Finishing A Speech, Trump Approached The American Flag. What He Did Next Is America First
Donald Trump gave an impassioned speech Tuesday to a group of business leaders in Washington, D.C., in which he hammered the recent outrage over immigration policies.
The room was enthusiastic toward Trump and his attacks on various political opponents, regularly applauding and cheering passionately.
As Trump exited the stage, he took a moment to wave at the audience. Then, the president approached an American flag in the corner of the room and gave it a hug. – READ MORE
