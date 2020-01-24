WATCH: Adam Schiff ‘Jokes’ that Senators Face Prison if They Disrupt Impeachment Trial

House Intelligence Chairman Adam Schiff (D-CA) kicked off the third day of impeachment hearings on Thursday, trying to create a moment of levity by floating the possibility of lawmakers being put in prison.

“I also want again take this opportunity to thank the senators for their long and considerable attention over the course of the last two days,” he began.

Adam Schiff kicks off Day 3 of the Senate impeachment trial threatening Senators with imprisonment. Not sure what he’s worse at: reading his audience or telling jokes. Either way he is not helping his cause. pic.twitter.com/vLEixsoVTt — Lee Zeldin (@RepLeeZeldin) January 23, 2020

Schiff acknowledged that it was a “rare and extraordinary” opportunity for House members to address Senators on the Senate floor without speaking themselves.

“Of course it doesn’t hurt that the morning starts out every day with a Sergeant at Arms warning you that if you don’t, you will be in prison,” he added.

