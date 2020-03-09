WATCH: Actress screams about how great her life is because she had an abortion

Actress Busy Philipps was able to land her name in the news this week, thanks to her screaming tirade about how great her life is now because she had an abortion at the age of 15.

Philipps, who made headlines a few months ago over her shock at losing her short-lived talk show, spoke at a pro-abortion rally in front of the Supreme Court on Wednesday to protest against a Louisiana law requiring abortion providers to have admitting privileges at hospitals. The high court heard oral arguments on the case that day.

This “actress” thanks her abortion when she was 15 for her D-list entertainment career Wait, but I thought the Democrats said “people don’t celebrate their abortions. That’s just a right-wing talking point” 🤔pic.twitter.com/zt6gtFUz4l — Charlie Kirk (@charliekirk11) March 6, 2020

According to Fox News, “Philipps described her reaction to hearing that a 14-year-old girl was ‘being denied abortion services’ in Ohio,” when she said:

Here I was sitting in Los Angeles in my beautiful office of my own late-night talk show. Soon, I would be driving my hybrid car to my beautiful f***ing home, to kiss my two beautiful and healthy children and my husband who had taken the year off to parent so I could focus on my career.

And I have ALL OF THIS. ALL OF IT because — because — I was allowed bodily autonomy at 15. – READ MORE

