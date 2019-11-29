WATCH: Actor Tim Allen shreds ‘thought police’ in comedy during heated discussion on ‘The View’ — and even gets Joy Behar to admit to its damage

During Monday’s airing of “The View,” conservative actor and comedian Tim Allen blasted how political correctness has overtaken comedy in the U.S.

Tim Allen looks back on how standup comedy has changed through the years, discusses the level of political correctness comedians face today: “It is an alarming thing for comedians.” https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/vmmUxg4sD6 — The View (@TheView) November 26, 2019

Allen said he is disgusted by the “thought police” and how he has to tone down his comedy depending on the audience.

“What I got to do sometimes is explain, which I hate, in big arenas, that this is a thought police thing, and I do not like it. But when I use these words, this is my intent behind those words,” he said.

He pointed out that even when people understand his “intent,” he still hears the same old criticism: “‘Well, just don’t say it.'” – READ MORE