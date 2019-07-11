WATCH: Actor Jon Voight wipes off rain-soaked seats for Gold Star families at President Trump’s ‘Salute to America’ speech

Award-winning conservative actor Jon Voight was in attendance for President Donald Trump’s “Salute to America” celebration on Independence Day, and it appears he put himself to work for some other honored guests.

A video posted Monday has gone viral showing Voight — with a roll of paper towels in hand — drying off rain-soaked seats reportedly intended for Gold Star families.

The clip was shared on Twitter by Team Trump staffer Mike Hahn, who wrote, "While Hollywood elites protested President @realDonaldTrump's "Salute to America" on July 4th…Here's a video of John Voight cleaning the rain off seats for Gold Star families. This is what it's all about!"