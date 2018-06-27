Politics TV
WATCH: Activists Show Up To Confront Mitch McConnell. Then His Wife Steps In.
A group of left-wing activists confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and McConnell’s wife was not having it.
We confronted @SenateMajLdr and @SecElaineChao with @ProPublica audio of children separated from their families at the border while leaving a @Georgetown event. We must #AbolishICE & #AbolishCBP! #FreedomforImmigrants pic.twitter.com/ljv70F3F0L
— Roberto (@Roberto62543651) June 26, 2018
McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, confronted the protesters as they approached her and her husband while they were leaving an event hosted at Georgetown University, Mediaite reported. – READ MORE
