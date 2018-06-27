True Pundit

Politics TV

WATCH: Activists Show Up To Confront Mitch McConnell. Then His Wife Steps In.

Posted on by
Share:

A group of left-wing activists confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and McConnell’s wife was not having it.

McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, confronted the protesters as they approached her and her husband while they were leaving an event hosted at Georgetown University, Mediaite reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Select Payment Method
Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

WATCH: Activists Show Up To Confront Mitch McConnell. Then His Wife Steps In.
WATCH: Activists Show Up To Confront Mitch McConnell. Then His Wife Steps In.

A group of left-wing activists confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Tuesday about President Donald Trump's immigration policies, and McConnell's wife was not having it.

Daily Wire Daily Wire
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: