WATCH: Activists Show Up To Confront Mitch McConnell. Then His Wife Steps In.

A group of left-wing activists confronted Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and his wife on Tuesday about President Donald Trump’s immigration policies, and McConnell’s wife was not having it.

McConnell’s wife, Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao, confronted the protesters as they approached her and her husband while they were leaving an event hosted at Georgetown University, Mediaite reported. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1