WATCH: Activist Who Supports Statue Removal Reveals Live On-Air She Doesn’t Know Who Winston Churchill Is

Left-wing activist and chair of the Lambeth “independent” police advisory board Lorraine Jones revealed live on-air Saturday that she doesn’t know who late Prime Minister Winston Churchill was in an embarrassing exchange with Cathy Newman, telling the host, “I haven’t personally met him.”

Churchill led Britain during World War II in its battle against the Nazis and has been dead since 1965.

Newman started the exchange by asking Jones her thoughts on the “far-right protesters” protecting monuments, including one of Churchill, from activists attempting to destroy them.