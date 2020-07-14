WATCH: Activist Rips Open Door Of Citizen’s Car. Citizen Leaps Out, Flattens Him.

Over the weekend, an activist got a rude awakening near the Justice Center in Portland when he opened the door of a car that was stationary on the street.

Over the weekend, masked antifa in Portland opened a black man’s car door during a violent protest. Watch how he responded to them: pic.twitter.com/p8gNADCkGM — Andy Ngô (@MrAndyNgo) July 13, 2020

The driver leaped out of the car, executed a perfect leg-sweep take down, then crouched over the supine activist, thundering at him, “Don’t you EVER, EVER come into my vehicle again! Do you understand me?!”

As the other suddenly frightened members of the group, identified as Antifa, scurried away, one calling out from a safe distance, “Well, get the f*** out of here,” the driver continued yelling at the supine man, “Do you understand me? Get up!” – READ MORE

