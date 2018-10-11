    True Pundit

    WATCH: ACOSTA ASKS TRUMP WHY HE CALLED FORCES AGAINST KAVANAUGH 'EVIL' — TRUMP RESPONDS

    President Trump was asked about comments he made regarding sexual assault allegations made against his then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he left the White House for a campaign rally Wednesday morning.

    Earlier in the week, Trump claimed that the Kavanaugh accusations were a “hoax” made up by “evil” people:  “It was all made-up. It was fabricated. And it’s a disgrace. And I think it’s going to really show you something come November 6,” Trump said.

    CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump to clarify the comments, asking, “You said forces against Kavanaugh we’re evil. Who?” – READ MORE

    White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accused CNN’s Jim Acosta of having a “problem” with the facts during a Wednesday press briefing.

    CNN’s Acosta asked Sanders if she has a “problem” with the way President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility at a rally on Tuesday night. Trump noted that Ford is unable to remember key details about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, such as when and where the incident occurred. – READ MORE

