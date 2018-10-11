WATCH: ACOSTA ASKS TRUMP WHY HE CALLED FORCES AGAINST KAVANAUGH ‘EVIL’ — TRUMP RESPONDS

President Trump was asked about comments he made regarding sexual assault allegations made against his then-Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh as he left the White House for a campaign rally Wednesday morning.

“I’m just saying you have forces saying things that were evil. They were bad people and he is a very, very fine man and what was said about him should never have been said,” says President Trump as he defends Brett Kavanaugh, adding: “I know fellow Americans that are evil” pic.twitter.com/PdfPAbFLAL — The Lead CNN (@TheLeadCNN) October 9, 2018

Earlier in the week, Trump claimed that the Kavanaugh accusations were a “hoax” made up by “evil” people: “It was all made-up. It was fabricated. And it’s a disgrace. And I think it’s going to really show you something come November 6,” Trump said.

CNN’s Jim Acosta asked Trump to clarify the comments, asking, “You said forces against Kavanaugh we’re evil. Who?” – READ MORE

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders accused CNN’s Jim Acosta of having a “problem” with the facts during a Wednesday press briefing.

CNN’s Acosta asked Sanders if she has a “problem” with the way President Donald Trump attacked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford’s credibility at a rally on Tuesday night. Trump noted that Ford is unable to remember key details about an alleged sexual assault by Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh, such as when and where the incident occurred. – READ MORE