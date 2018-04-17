WATCH: ACM Awards Show Pays Tribute To Those Killed In Vegas Shooting

Performers at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards started off the show Sunday night with a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting.

Jason Aldean, who was on the stage during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas when a gunman opened fire on concert goers killing 58 people last October, was the first one to speak. He talked about how the entire evening, not just one song, was dedicated to those who lost their lives. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1