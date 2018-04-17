View our Privacy Policy

WATCH: ACM Awards Show Pays Tribute To Those Killed In Vegas Shooting

Posted on
Performers at the 53rd Academy of Country Music Awards started off the show Sunday night with a tribute to the victims of the Las Vegas Shooting.

Jason Aldean, who was on the stage during the Route 91 Harvest Music Festival in Vegas when a gunman opened fire on concert goers killing 58 people last October, was the first one to speak. He talked about how the entire evening, not just one song, was dedicated to those who lost their lives. – READ MORE

