WATCH: Abortion Advocate Nancy Pelosi Takes Gavel, Chants ‘Go, Kids!’

Abortion advocate Rep. Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) took the gavel on Thursday as she was sworn in as Speaker of the House in the 116th Congress and wasted no time chanting about the “kids.”

Abortion advocate Nancy Pelosi: "I now call the House to order on behalf of all of America’s children. Go, kids! Go, kids! Go, kids!" pic.twitter.com/autr8f8q28 — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) January 3, 2019

“As we take the oath of office today, we accept responsibility as daunting and demanding as any that previous generations of leadership have faced,” Pelosi said. “Guided by the vision and values of our Founders, the sacrifice of our men and women in uniform and the aspirations that we have for our children, let us meet that responsibility with wisdom, with courage and with grace.”

CBS News noted that Pelosi “invited her grandchildren and all other children in the audience to join her at the front of the chamber as she took the oath of office.” – READ MORE