WATCH: AAU Basketball Game Ends In Massive Brawl Between Players And Referees

An AAU basketball tournament outside Atlanta turned into a massive brawl over the weekend as players and officials came to blows and clips of the melee posted on social media went viral.

According to Yahoo! Sports, the fight happened in the closing seconds of a game between the Houston Raptors and Chicago-based R.A.W. Athletics. WXIA reports that that game was taking place at the LakePoint Champions Center in Cartersville on Sunday morning.

Clip I received…team actually jumps the refs! Can’t make this up…see for yourself! @aau_bingo pic.twitter.com/UH9oSsiUFQ — Doug Jones (@djones8301) July 8, 2018

“Everyone tried to break it all up, then the ref’s father (who was working a game on a different court) ran over to our court and rushed our guys..everyone in the gym, the other team and the directors saw everything,” the coach of the Chicago team claimed in a tweet.- READ MORE

