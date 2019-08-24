WATCH: A student challenges Bernie Sanders on his hypocritical fossil fuel use — and he does not like it

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

A student challenged presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) to practice what he preaches on fossil fuel use, and he did not appreciate the question much.

The interaction occurred Thursday during a question and answer period with the candidate at a town hall event in Chico, California.

“So my question is you seem adamant about climate change,” said the student.

“Yeah,” agreed Sanders.

“So what ways would you take to practice what you preach if you were to become president?” the student asked. – READ MORE