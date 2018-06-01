WATCH: 99-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Crowd to Its Feet with Incredible Rendition of ‘God Bless America’

A 99-year-old World War II veteran’s rendition of “God Bless America” at a Pennsylvania minor league baseball game on Tuesday night has gone viral.

“Raymond T. Mohr, who served as a radio operator with the Army’s 29th Infantry Division and landed on Omaha Beach the day after D-Day, received a standing ovation from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ crowd after the touching performance,” Fox News reported.

The IronPigs are a Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies located in Allentown.

This video of 99-year-old WWII Veteran Raymond T. Mohr singing "God Bless America" is easily the best thing you'll see today. pic.twitter.com/aBwRrbXwBt — IronPigs (@IronPigs) May 30, 2018

The team shared a video of Mohr singing the song on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, describing it as an “incredible moment.” The video has already garnered over 100,000 views and has been picked up by various media outlets. – READ MORE

