True Pundit

Sports TV

WATCH: 99-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Crowd to Its Feet with Incredible Rendition of ‘God Bless America’

Posted on by
Share:

A 99-year-old World War II veteran’s rendition of “God Bless America” at a Pennsylvania minor league baseball game on Tuesday night has gone viral.

“Raymond T. Mohr, who served as a radio operator with the Army’s 29th Infantry Division and landed on Omaha Beach the day after D-Day, received a standing ovation from the Lehigh Valley IronPigs’ crowd after the touching performance,” Fox News reported.

The IronPigs are a Triple-A affiliate of the Philadelphia Phillies located in Allentown.

The team shared a video of Mohr singing the song on its Facebook page on Tuesday night, describing it as an “incredible moment.” The video has already garnered over 100,000 views and has been picked up by various media outlets. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today!

$

We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive.

Personal Info

Donation Total: $1

99-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Crowd to Its Feet with Incredible Rendition of 'God Bless America'
99-Year-Old WWII Vet Brings Crowd to Its Feet with Incredible Rendition of 'God Bless America'

He took part Operation Overlord, landing on Omaha Beach.

The Western Journal The Western Journal
FOLLOW US!
Follow on FacebookFollow on Twitter
Share: