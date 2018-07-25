True Pundit

WATCH: 94-Year-Old WWII Vet Has A Request For The President — Trump’s Reaction Shows How Much He Loves The Military

Posted on
When President Trump invited a 95-year-old World War II Veteran and life-long VFW member on stage during his speech in Kansas City, Missouri, on Tuesday afternoon, he made a request the president could not refuse.

President Trump brought Sergeant Alan Jones from Pennsylvania onto the stage to make remarks at his address at the VFW National Convention.

After praising Trump for his support for veterans, he turned and asked the president if he would oblige him in fulfilling a life-long goal of his. – READ MORE

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.

“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”

The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries’ trade practices and railed against illegal immigration. – READ MORE

While addressing the VFW convention today in Kansas City, President Trump once again ruffled the media’s feathers when he called them out as “Fake News.” But this, time, there was a twist as the gathered veterans joined in and booed the media:

94-Year-Old WWII Vet Has A Request For The President — Trump's Reaction Shows How Much He Loves The Military
94-Year-Old WWII Vet Has A Request For The President — Trump’s Reaction Shows How Much He Loves The Military

'Mr. President, I want to ask you something'

