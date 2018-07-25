WATCH: 94-Year-Old WWII Vet Has A Request For The President — Trump’s Reaction Shows How Much He Loves The Military

The Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) said Tuesday that the organization is “disappointed” in its national convention attendees who booed the media during President Trump’s speech earlier in the day.

“We were disappointed to hear some of our members boo the press,” VFW spokeswoman Randi Law said in a statement to The Hill. “We rely on the media to help spread the VFW’s message, and CNN, NBC, ABC, FOX, CBS, and others on site today, were our invited guests. We were happy to have them there.”

The president spoke to the VFW convention in Kansas City, Mo., delivering a wide-ranging speech in which he touted his relationship with North Korea, criticized other countries’ trade practices and railed against illegal immigration. – READ MORE

While addressing the VFW convention today in Kansas City, President Trump once again ruffled the media’s feathers when he called them out as “Fake News.” But this, time, there was a twist as the gathered veterans joined in and booed the media:

“Just stick with us, don’t believe the crap you see from these people, the fake news.” Trump, the commander in chief, points to the press in the back, veterans boo, jeer and applaud. Unsettling. pic.twitter.com/1L3FiOlo4H — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) July 24, 2018

Not all veterans of foreign wars hate the "fake news." One vet just came up to me after Trump's speech to shake my hand, thank me for my reporting and whispered, "I have one question: How do you put up with this bullsh– every day?" https://t.co/F39jBJBzXz — Philip Rucker (@PhilipRucker) July 24, 2018

VFW convention attendees now booing the media. This morning I attended a House VA Committee hearing in order to make sure VA officials answered my questions abut the claims appeals process and complaints that it isn't serving vets properly. — Ben Kesling (@bkesling) July 24, 2018

