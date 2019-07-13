Watch 4K Drone Footage Of Epstein’s ‘Pedo Island’

Following the arrest of Jeffrey Epstein, interest in his 75-acre island, Little St. James, has hit an all time high.

Purchased in 1998 for $7.95 million, Epstein visited the island up to three times a month up until 2008, when he struck his infamous ‘sweetheart’ deal with just-resigned (fired) Secretary of Labor, Alexander Acosta.

All sorts of debauchery is said to have taken place on ‘orgy island,’ as the locals call it (‘pedo island’ is also acceptable). In addition to an alleged sex-trafficking hotbed, Epstein accuser Virginia Roberts told her lawyers in 2011 that she saw former President Bill Clinton with “two young girls,” saying “I remember asking Jeffrey, ‘What’s Bill Clinton doing here?‘ kind of thing, and he laughed it off and said, ‘Well, he owes me a favor.‘” – READ MORE