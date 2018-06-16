WATCH: 3 years ago, Trump stepped off a golden escalator and made his announcement. The rest is history

On June 16, 2015, businessman Donald Trump stepped off a golden escalator and officially announced his candidacy for the presidency. – READ MORE

Help Support True Pundit’s Independent Voice by Contributing Today! $ Donation Amount: We can only deliver independent news & Intel with your support. Keep our unique voice alive. Donate Now Select Payment Method PayPal

Credit Card

Bank Account Personal Info First Name * Last Name Email Address * Donation Total: $1