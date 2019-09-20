WATCH: 2020 Dem Candidate Michael Bennet Complains “Democracy” Is Getting In The Way Of Green New Deal

Presidential candidate and Colorado senator Michael Bennet (D.) said during MSNBC’s climate forum on Thursday that “our democracy” has prevented action to combat climate change.

“I think this is a test that’s not well understood by some of the candidates in the race and has not been well debated is, is our democracy up to this task?” Bennet said. “And that is a really non-trivial question. … When you lose a national race as we did in ’16 to a climate denier, that creates a real concern because you can’t act urgently on climate if you have a climate denier in the White House.”

MSNBC host Chris Hayes expanded on Bennet's point about the democratic process posing "impediments to big change."