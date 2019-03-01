WATCH: 2016 Cuomo Interview Suggests Cohen Lied During Congressional Testimony

A 2016 CNN interview with Michael Cohen appears to contradict part of his Wednesday congressional testimony in which he claimed he did not want to work in the White House.
When asked by CNN’s Chris Cuomo if Trump would ask him to go to Washington, D.C., to work for him, Cohen told Cuomo “I certainly hope so.” Cuomo followed up and asked if he would want to go with Cohen responding, “one hundred percent.” With respect to his future job, Cohen said, “hopefully it’ll be in Washington.”
This revelation comes after Cohen told the House Oversight Committee that, he “did not want to go to the White House, adding “I was offered jobs.”
CNN reporter Dana Bash called Cohen out after the hearing Wednesday saying, “he very much wanted a job in the White House.”
Trump’s family also weighed in: “Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be ‘Chief of Staff.’ It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?,” Eric Trump tweeted Wednesday.
Cohen is set to go to prison for 36 months starting May 6 for lying to Congress.
