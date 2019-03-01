WATCH: 2016 Cuomo Interview Suggests Cohen Lied During Congressional Testimony

This revelation comes after Cohen told the House Oversight Committee that, he “did not want to go to the White House, adding “I was offered jobs.”

CNN reporter Dana Bash called Cohen out after the hearing Wednesday saying, “he very much wanted a job in the White House.”

Trump’s family also weighed in: “Michael was lobbying EVERYONE to be ‘Chief of Staff.’ It was the biggest joke in the campaign and around the office. Did he just perjure himself again?,” Eric Trump tweeted Wednesday.

Cohen is set to go to prison for 36 months starting May 6 for lying to Congress.

