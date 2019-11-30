WATCH: 2013 video of Dem House candidate Cenk Uyger emerges in which he said he favors legalizing bestiality

Progressive Democratic House candidate and television personality Cenk Uyger is having an interesting couple of days.

Uyger is running for Congress in the open California 25th district that became vacant after former Democratic Rep. Katie Hill resigned following allegations that she had an improper relationship with a legislative aide. Since Uyger announced his candidacy two weeks ago, the creator and host of the Young Turks show has been slammed with accusations of misogyny over past comments on his program.

Cenk Uygur was 43 years old when he stated that if he was the benevolent leader of the world he’d legalize BESTIALITY. @BernieSanders and @RoKhanna you still backing #Cenk2020? cc: @davidnir @willsommer#CA25 https://t.co/uaRbHn0kks — M. Mendoza Ferrer (@m_mendozaferrer) November 26, 2019

Now the congressional candidate faces another sex-related scandal — only this time it does not involve humans.

A 2013 video emerged Tuesday afternoon of Uyger telling co-host Ana Kasparian that he would legalize bestiality if he had the power to do so. – READ MORE