WATCH: 17-Year-Old American Shocks the World With Historic Olympics Performance

One of the most dramatic stories of the games so far as been a 17-year-old American’s quest to win the gold medal for his country, and doing it against all odds.

Snowboarder Red Gerard managed to take the coveted gold medal in the snowboarding competition on the Games’ first day, his country’s first of the 2018 Games, making it not only enjoyable, but historic, too.

He even managed to get a profanity in on live television when he did it.

As the U.K. Daily Mail pointed out, the young man was so shocked that he blurted out “holy s***” (and worse) as he finished his final run, epithets easily heard by the Olympics’ international audience.

“It feels incredible. I’m just really happy that I got to land a run and I’m just really excited right now,” Gerard said.

“I’m just so happy that it all worked out. I was really happy when I saw I came in as first. I would have to guess that people are pretty surprised. I had a lot of fun and all I really want to do is just land runs.” – READ MORE

Mirai Nagasu became the first American woman to land a triple axel jump in Olympic competition on Monday, helping the American team earn a bronze medal in the team ice skating competition.

The 24-year-old from Southern California earned roars of approval from the crowd at Pyeongchang, South Korea, for the rare jump, which took place during the women’s free skate part of the event.

“HOLY COW!” You just witnessed a historic triple axel from Mirai Nagasu. #WinterOlympics https://t.co/NsNuy9F46h pic.twitter.com/jCMTb4LtXv — NBC Olympics (@NBCOlympics) February 12, 2018

The high-risk jump requires 3½ rotations in the air and landing backwards on one foot — a feat accomplished just twice before at the Winter Olympics, by Japanese skaters Midori Ito and Mao Asada. Two Americans — Tonya Harding in 1991 and Kimmie Meissner in 2005 — have pulled off the jump in competition, but not at the Olympics.

