WATCH: 100-Year-Old WWII Vet Gets Special Letter From The White House

Isaac “Ike” Fabela is a member of The Greatest Generation. And now a member of an even more exclusive club.

The Michigan native was born in 1918 and served in World War II from 1944 to 1946. He nearly saw action during D-Day — he was taken off a boat bound for Normandy on June 6, 1944, his 26th birthday, one of his eight daughters, Lolie, told Fox News.

But Fabela got one special card, and his wonderful reaction was posted on Facebook July 30. It didn’t get any play in the press, but here’s what happened.

Marine veteran and deputy editor of The Daily Caller News Foundation, Dave Brooks, called out a CNN opinion piece on “Fox & Friends” Wednesday for comparing journalists to military soldiers.

“Let’s start with the obvious point. The vast majority of journalists didn’t sign up to protect our nation and values,” Brooks said.

The op-ed, written by Notre Dame professor Joseph Holt and titled ‘The Press Isn’t The Enemy, It’s The Protector,” tried to compare members of the media with soldiers in the military.

“This professor wasn’t even talking about journalists who do put themselves in harm’s way. He was talking about White House reporters who go to the press briefings and instead of asking questions, they pull out a soapbox and deliver sermons until Sarah Sanders shuts them down,” Brooks said.

“Then they head to Twitter like it’s their personal diaries and make the stories about themselves,” he added. “To compare the two does a disservice to our service members and those men and women who signed up to protect the nation.”

"A lot of us are very awkward talking about our service," he said. "Many of us, myself included, never saw themselves in the line of fire. Never had to fire their weapon in combat. But we went to our jobs every day and we tried to do what we could do and leave the military a better placed than they found it."