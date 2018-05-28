WATCH: 1 Million Bikers Ride into D.C. to Pay Homage to Fallen Heroes

As Many As One Million Bikers Rode Into The Nation’s Capital On Memorial Day Weekend During The Annual Rolling Thunder Motorcycle Rally To Honor The Men And Women Who Made The Ultimate Sacrifice So That Americans Can Enjoy The Freedoms We Have Today.

It is the 31st year that bikers from across the country have joined the Rolling Thunder annual trek that started as a campaign to increase awareness about prisoners of war in Vietnam and has grown to a movement that is not only an iconic ritual but a force that has led to legislation to honor the U.S. military 365 days a year.

Kirt Olson rode in the crowd of bikes that traveled from the Pentagon to downtown D.C., forming a wave of bikers for as long as the eye could see. He is stationed at the U.S. Army base in Watertown, New York.- READ MORE

