WashPost Tries to Limit Damage of Dem Governor’s KKK Debacle: His Pastor Is Black

Minutes after the Virginia Pilot broke the news on Friday that a then-25-year-old Ralph Northam featured a KKK image in his medical school yearbook, the Washington Post jumped to the Virginia governor’s defense and informed readers that the Democrat has a black pastor and is against Confederate statues.

After explaining that a “photograph on Gov. Ralph Northam (D)’s medical school yearbook page shows a man wearing blackface next to another person in Ku Klux Klan robe,” writers Laura Vozzella, Jim Morrison and Gregory S. Schneider tried to limit the damage threatening to destroy Northam’s career: “When he ran for governor in 2017, Northam paid special attention to black churches, often attending two or three every Sunday. His home pastor is African American.”

They spun, “After the racial violence in Charlottesville that summer, Northam was among the quickest Virginia political figures to react, making an emotional plea that all Confederate monuments should come down.” – READ MORE