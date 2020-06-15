Washington state woman arrested, accused of setting 5 police vehicles ablaze in George Floyd riots

A 25-year-old Tacoma woman was arrested Thursday for allegedly lighting five unmarked Seattle police vehicles on fire during riots at the end of last month.

Margaret Aislinn Channon faces federal arson charges in connection with the incident, according to U.S. Attorney Brian Moran.

“This defendant was captured by multiple cameras using an accelerant, lit like a blowtorch, to start fires in five vehicles,” Moran said in a statement.

The alleged arsons happened on May 30 around the area of Sixth Avenue and Pine Street in downtown Seattle. Local police abandoned the nearby East Precinct building, at 12th Avenue and Pine Street, earlier this week following violent protests that followed the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on May 25. Demonstrators have moved in to the surrounding neighborhood and declared it a “cop-free” area that they call the “Capitol Hill Autonomous Zone.”

But investigators with the Seattle Police Department, the FBI and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms saw Channon in multiple videos taken in the area over a two-day span from May 29 to 30. – READ MORE

