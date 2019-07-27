Washington State Releases Hundreds Of Illegal Aliens Charged With Crimes, Including Felonies

King County Washington, which identifies as a sanctuary county, has spent the last two years releasing hundreds of illegal aliens charged with crimes, including felonies such as homicide, sexual assault and kidnapping, according to Breitbart, citing records obtained by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).

The county, which includes Seattle, refused to honor over 370 detention requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a 27-month period ending on December 31, 2017.

Of those, 290 of which were classified by ICE as under suspicion of threat level 1 or 2 offenses.

According to ICE.gov: