Washington State Releases Hundreds Of Illegal Aliens Charged With Crimes, Including Felonies

King County Washington, which identifies as a sanctuary county, has spent the last two years releasing hundreds of illegal aliens charged with crimes, including felonies such as homicide, sexual assault and kidnapping, according to Breitbart, citing records obtained by the Immigration Reform Law Institute (IRLI).
The county, which includes Seattle, refused to honor over 370 detention requests by Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) for a 27-month period ending on December 31, 2017.
Of those, 290 of which were classified by ICE as under suspicion of threat level 1 or 2 offenses.
According to ICE.gov:
Level 1 offenses include the following state or federal crimes: national security violations, homicide, kidnapping, sexual assault, robbery, aggravated assault, threats of bodily harm, extortion or threat to injure a person, sex offenses, cruelty toward child or spouse, resisting an officer, weapons violations, hit and run involving injury or death, and drug offenses involving a sentencing to a term of imprisonment greater than one year.
Level 2 offenses are primarily property crimes and Level 3 offenses are other crimes, primarily misdemeanors.