Washington state gun control initiative will appear on November ballot

Washington state’s Supreme Court on Friday ruled that a gun control initiative can appear on the state’s ballot during the November elections.

The decision from the court reversed a county judge’s decision earlier this month that threw out more than 300,000 signatures and blocked the proposed initiative, according to The Associated Press.

The signatures had been collected as part of a proposal, known as Initiative 1639, to put a gun regulations measure on the November ballot.

Thurston County Superior Court Judge James Dixon initially blocked the petition because it did not follow election law. The AP noted that Dixon had ordered Washington's secretary of State to halt the certification of the measure.

According to the Washington Times, the Crime Prevention Research Center’s John Lott has produced a study that offers some “facts” that the far-left will probably despise.

97.8 percent of mass shootings happen in gun-free zones, Lott’s latest report finds.

Lott uses the FBI definition of “mass public shootings” as an incident in which four or more people are killed (excluding the shooter) by gunfire in a non-gang or non-drug related capacity. Lott also defines a “gun-free zone” as areas where the average citizen can’t typically carry guns.

97.8 percent is a startling figure. Another way to look at it is that only 2.2 percent of mass shootings happen where people can carry firearms.

97.8 percent is likely somewhat inflated due in no small part to the spate of school shootings that occur in America. Schools are almost always weapon-free zones.