Washington Redskins Can’t Return To DC Unless They Change Their Name, Officials Say

The Washington Redskins NFL team has been looking to relocate closer to their home city of Washington, D.C., but officials there say they won’t approve any return to D.C. until the Redskins change their name and logo.

The team currently plays at FedEx Field in Maryland, accessible by the Beltway from Washington, D.C., but not within the city’s borders. The team would prefer, instead, to play in Virginia, or somewhere closer to the capital city, according to plans for a new stadium released in early 2020, per Sports Illustrated.

But Washington, D.C,’s Congresswoman, Rep. Eleanor Holmes Norton (D-DC), said Thursday that she’d block the team from relocating into the city unless they jettisoned what she believes is a racist moniker, offensive to Native Americans.

“I call on Dan Snyder once again to face that reality since he does still desperately want to be in the nation’s capital,” Holmes said, per Fox News. “He has got a problem he can’t get around — and he particularly can’t get around it today, after the George Floyd killing.”

D.C.’s Deputy Mayor agreed: “There is no viable path, locally or federally, for the Washington football team to return to Washington, D.C., without first changing the team name.” – READ MORE

