Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig: ‘People Close to Epstein Fear He Was Murdered’

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said Saturday that individuals “close” to Jeffrey Epstein — the accused child sex-trafficker and millionaire investor found dead in his New York City jail cell Saturday morning — have fears that he was murdered.

“People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days,” Leonnig tweeted Saturday.

In a subsequent tweet, the Pulitzer Prize winner noted the July 23 incident in which Epstein was found “semi-conscious” in his jail cell — the result of a purported suicide attempt or assault — was “never cleared up.” – READ MORE

