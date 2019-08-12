Washington Post’s Carol Leonnig: ‘People Close to Epstein Fear He Was Murdered’

Washington Post reporter Carol Leonnig said Saturday that individuals “close” to Jeffrey Epstein — the accused child sex-trafficker and millionaire investor found dead in his New York City jail cell Saturday morning — have fears that he was murdered.

“People close to Epstein fear he was murdered…as Epstein told authorities someone tried to kill him in a previous incident weeks earlier. He was described as being in good spirits in recent days,” Leonnig tweeted Saturday.

Remember previous incident July 23: it was never cleared up whether Epstein had been attacked, as he said, or if he was covering up his own suicide attempt https://t.co/G7smVLAZqc — Carol Leonnig (@CarolLeonnig) August 10, 2019

In a subsequent tweet, the Pulitzer Prize winner noted the July 23 incident in which Epstein was found “semi-conscious” in his jail cell — the result of a purported suicide attempt or assault — was “never cleared up.” – READ MORE