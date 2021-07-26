Washington Post Writer: Nancy Pelosi’s ‘Faith In The Constitution Is Second Only To Her Catholic Faith’

The only thing Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) holds closer to her heart than the U.S. Constitution is her devout belief in the teachings of the Roman Catholic Church, a guest host on MSNBC said on Thursday.

The idea that Nancy Pelosi loves the Bible and the Constitution came from Jonathan Capehart, a writer for The Washington Post and host of “The Sunday Show,” as he guest hosted Joy Reid’s show “The ReidOut.”

Capehart’s encomium to the Speaker’s faith came after he asked a Democratic strategist about Pelosi’s decision to “say ‘Hell to the no’” to placing Reps. Jim Jordan (R-OH) and Jim Banks (R-IN) on a select committee to investigate the D.C. riot on January 6.

“As Speaker Pelosi said, this is serious, deadly business, and she’s going to run this committee accordingly,” said Democratic strategist Juanita Tolliver.

