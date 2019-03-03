Washington Post Walks Back Smears of Covington Boys After $250M Lawsuit

The Far-left Washington Post Published An Editor’s Note Friday Night Admitting Its Leading Coverage Of The Covington High School Story Does Not Line Up With The Facts.

Nowhere, though, does the Post apologize or even say it regrets smearing a group of innocent Catholic boys.

Here’s a portion of the Post’s statement, undoubtedly published on a Friday night for the same reason politicians release bad news on Friday nights: to limit the exposure and damage:

Subsequent reporting, a student’s statement and additional video allow for a more complete assessment of what occurred, either contradicting or failing to confirm accounts provided in that story — including that Native American activist Nathan Phillips was prevented by one student from moving on, that his group had been taunted by the students in the lead-up to the encounter, and that the students were trying to instigate a conflict.

The high school student facing Phillips issued a statement contradicting his account; the bishop in Covington, Ky., apologized for the statement condemning the students; and an investigation conducted for the Diocese of Covington and Covington Catholic High School found the students’ accounts consistent with videos.

The Post’s motto is “Democracy dies in darkness.” Apparently, that doesn’t include walk-backs published in the darkness of a Friday evening.- READ MORE