Washington Post Uses Headline About Robert Trump’s Death To Knock President

The Washington Post used its headline about the death of President Donald Trump’s brother Robert to knock the president, in yet another example of the outlet declaring its bias in headlines before changing them.

Sometimes, the article doesn’t line up with the headline, but in this case, the “obituary” for Robert Trump from the Post also consisted of gossip and attacks aimed at the president, including second-hand claims that Donald and Robert had a falling out decades ago. The Post’s obituary also spends much of its time on a book from Donald and Robert’s niece, Mary, who trashed the president and thus received praise for her book from the mainstream media.

“Robert Trump, younger brother of President Trump who filed lawsuit against niece, dies at 71,” read the Post’s original headline for Robert’s obituary. The inclusion of Donald’s lawsuit against Mary is not only inappropriate in an obituary headline, it’s also in this case misleading, making it seem as if Donald sued Robert’s daughter. In reality, Donald sued the daughter of his late brother Fred Jr. Robert sought to keep Mary’s book from being published.

“I and the rest of my entire family are so proud of my wonderful brother, the president, and feel that Mary’s actions are truly a disgrace,” Robert said in a statement regarding Mary’s book. – READ MORE

