Washington Post, Time, 10 Other Media Outlets/Companies Hired Russian IT Firm

A dozen major American media and internet outlets hired a Russian company called EastBanc Technologies to help with IT and web services, according to a Daily Caller News Foundation investigation. The companies include The Washington Post, Time, Newsweek, Slate, Facebook, AOL, Comcast and U.S. News & World Report.

Former U.S. intelligence officers slammed the media companies for hypocrisy in retaining a Russian firm while criticizing others who have even tangential ties to Russians. They also considered their decision to trust their web back-end to a foreign-based company naive.

“This clearly is a hypocrisy issue,” retired Col. James Waurishuk, a former deputy director for intelligence at the U.S. Central Command and a senior national security analyst with the National Security Council under President George H.W. Bush, told TheDCNF. “All of the media companies have reported Trump and the Russian collusion story that all things Russians are bad. So why are they doing business with a Russian company?”

EastBanc is based and incorporated in Washington, D.C. On the surface, it appears to be a successful standalone American IT company. The company provides many traditional tech services including data analytics, cloud services and business intelligence, according to the company’s U.S. website.

But a counterpart company, also called EastBanc, is based in Novosibirsk, Russia, a city in Siberia.

“The company’s office is located in the Academgorodok of Novosibirsk,” the company’s Russian-language website said. “There are more than 100 specialists in the staff.” – READ MORE

