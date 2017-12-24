The Washington Post Sure Does Love Dumb Clickbait Headlines These Days

The Washington Post recently broke news that was quickly hailed as the Trump administration’s latest turn at jackbooted thuggery: the Centers for Disease Control (CDC), the Post then reported (and later walked back), has been banned from using seven terms in documents related to the president’s next budget request. Some words — “fetus,” “transgender” — evoke thorny political disputes, while others, like “science-based,” seem largely unobjectionable.

On social media, which skews young, left and trigger-happy, the response was immediate and overwhelming. Orwell was quoted; protests were streamed; teeth were gnashed. A typical post collected hundreds of likes and retweets for warning that “banning doctors and scientists from using medically-accurate terms is not just politics – it puts lives at risk,” never mind that the reporting discussed no ban on doctors or scientists. The Human Rights Campaign went so far as to project the supposedly verboten speech across the Trump International Hotel in Washington, in an ironic illustration of the expansive American tolerance for political demonstration, no matter how half-baked or trivial.

Of course, bearing in mind that the social media outrage mill never wants for grist, it’s a vain hope one holds out for measured responses in that venue. But what about the cooler heads in the scientific and medical communities? What even-keeled guidance had they to offer as regards this presumed iniquity? Not much, it turns out, save a few helpings of hooey. Over at the American Association for the Advancement of Science, CEO Rush Holt let his imagination run wild: “Among the words forbidden to be used in CDC budget documents are ‘evidence-based’ and ‘science-based.’ I suppose one must not think those things either.” Former Surgeon General (and founder of Doctors for Obama) Vivek Murthy offered up a sage non sequitur : “the purpose of science is to search for truth, and when science is censored the truth is censored.” And Planned Parenthood, with characteristic aplomb, soberly warned the “unimaginably dangerous” decision had put “millions of lives at risk.” Even the American Academy of Family Physicians puzzlingly averred that with this move the CDC would be “required to temper its reliance on evidence-based medicine,” putting “the health of the public… at risk.” – READ MORE

