Washington Post Runs Cover For Drunk Driving Illegal Immigrant

The Washington Post published a profile on an illegal immigrant Wednesday that downplayed his two drunk driving charges.

The headline of the piece focused on the illegal immigrant’s work as a dance teacher, stating, “He taught lawyers, vets and more how to ballroom dance. Now his students are trying to save him from deportation.”

Galtsog Gantulga, affectionately referred to by dance students as ‘G,’ was allowed into the United States through the Delayed Action for Child Arrivals (DACA) program. However, Gantulga lost his DACA status after he was caught drunk driving in 2016. Twice.

In the first incident, Gantulga hit a parked car. He reportedly fled the scene of the second.

The Washington Posts’ profile downplays Gantulga’s illegal actions — which could have seriously harmed or killed someone — and instead focuses on his students trying to save their “gifted” dance teacher from deportation. – READ MORE

