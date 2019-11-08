Washington Post Reporters Uncover Racial, Gender Pay Gap at Own Paper

A study conducted by Washington Post reporters uncovered evidence of a gender and racial pay gap at their own newspaper.

A contractual agreement between the Washington Post Newspaper Guild and the Post allowed the union to compile a report detailing how female reporters and editors as a group were paid less than their male counterparts. The analysis, released Wednesday, also found that people of color were paid less than white men even when controlling for age and job description.

“The pay disparity between men and women is most pronounced among journalists under the age of 40,” the union said in a press release. “When adjusting for similar age groups, which in most cases is a good stand-in for years in journalism, it becomes clear that the pay disparity between men and women exists almost exclusively among employees under the age of 40.”

The report also found racial disparities in the paper’s performance evaluation results, which are a key metric for determining compensation. – READ MORE