Washington Post Refused To Run Sketchy Sex Assault Allegation Against A Democrat. They Ran Several Against Brett Kavanaugh.

A sketchy, uncorroborated accusation of sexual assault against Justin Fairfax, the Democrat Lieutenant Governor of Virginia, is making the rounds Monday morning.

Vanessa Tyson claims Fairfax sexually assaulted her at the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, MA, when the Lt. Gov. was a campaign staffer. Fairfax has denied the accusation, pointing out that The Washington Post was made aware of the accusation around the time Fairfax was inaugurated a year ago, but the outlet investigated the claim and declined to run it.

“The Post carefully investigated the claim for several months. After being presented with facts consistent with the Lt. Governor’s denial of the allegation, the absence of evidence corroborating the allegation, and significant red flags and inconsistencies within the allegation, the Post made the considered decision not to publish the story,” Fairfax said.

Notice what Fairfax says led the Post to refuse to run the story. Let’s go point-by-point and see how The Washington Post and other outlets failed to live up to such standards when the shaky accusations were against a Republican: now-Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.- READ MORE